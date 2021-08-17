Psychonauts 2, 12 Minutes and Star Wars join Xbox Game Pass

HQ

Microsoft has understandably been boasting about some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future for quite some time now, so we already knew about most of the games joining the service in the second half of August. That doesn't stop yours truly from getting excited by today's announcement, however.

The entire line-up of games being added to Xbox Game Pass the next nine days has now been confirmed, and it is as promised really good:



Humankind on PC right now



Need for Speed Heat on Cloud right now



Star Wars Battlefront II on Cloud right now



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Cloud right now



Recompile on Cloud, console, and PC August 19



Train Sim World 2 on Cloud, console, and PC August 19



12 Minutes on Cloud, console, and PC August 19



Psychonauts 2 on Cloud, console, and PC August 25



Myst on Cloud, console, and PC August 26



There are unfortunately some cool games leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31 as well though, so enjoy these for "free" while you still can:



Blair Witch Cloud, console, and PC



Double Kick Heroes on Cloud, console, and PC



NBA 2K21 on Cloud and console



Stranger Things 3: The Game on Cloud, console, and PC



Which games are you most looking forward to of these?