Psychonauts 2, 12 Minutes and Star Wars join Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has understandably been boasting about some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future for quite some time now, so we already knew about most of the games joining the service in the second half of August. That doesn't stop yours truly from getting excited by today's announcement, however.
The entire line-up of games being added to Xbox Game Pass the next nine days has now been confirmed, and it is as promised really good:
There are unfortunately some cool games leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31 as well though, so enjoy these for "free" while you still can:
Which games are you most looking forward to of these?