Psychonauts 2, 12 Minutes and Star Wars join Xbox Game Pass

The next two weeks will add quite a few promising gems and some we already know are great.

HQ

Microsoft has understandably been boasting about some of the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future for quite some time now, so we already knew about most of the games joining the service in the second half of August. That doesn't stop yours truly from getting excited by today's announcement, however.

The entire line-up of games being added to Xbox Game Pass the next nine days has now been confirmed, and it is as promised really good:


  • Humankind on PC right now

  • Need for Speed Heat on Cloud right now

  • Star Wars Battlefront II on Cloud right now

  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Cloud right now

  • Recompile on Cloud, console, and PC August 19

  • Train Sim World 2 on Cloud, console, and PC August 19

  • 12 Minutes on Cloud, console, and PC August 19

  • Psychonauts 2 on Cloud, console, and PC August 25

  • Myst on Cloud, console, and PC August 26

There are unfortunately some cool games leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 31 as well though, so enjoy these for "free" while you still can:


  • Blair Witch Cloud, console, and PC

  • Double Kick Heroes on Cloud, console, and PC

  • NBA 2K21 on Cloud and console

  • Stranger Things 3: The Game on Cloud, console, and PC

Which games are you most looking forward to of these?

