Real Madrid send official statement about Enzo Fernández, but not the one most were expecting

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Real Madrid has closed the door on Enzo Fernández: the club "has no intention of pursuing such an operation", as stated in a statement sent Friday, to stop gossip that the Argentinian midfielder from Chelsea was being targeted as a transfer this summer.

"In light of the information and statements that have emerged in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid C. F. in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation", they said, expressing their "utmost respect for Enzo Fernández, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognized".

In the last few weeks, many outlets said that it was almost sure that Real Madrid would sign the player. The Spanish club has signed Bernardo Silva as a midfielder, after leaving Manchester City, but many expect they will at least attempt signing another high profile midfielder, with the names of Rodri or Mateus Fernandes - recently hired by Tottenham - also tossed around.

"Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the absence of any action by the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and only serves to create confusion among fans and unnecessarily harm the entities and individuals involved."