Enzo Fernández and Real Madrid have reached an agreement: Now they need to convince Chelsea

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Enzo Fernández has been courted by Real Madrid for a long time, and after securing new defenders Cucurella, Konaté, and Dumfries, Real Madrid wants a new midfielder, somebody that will last longer than Bernardo Silva, also signed this summer but only for two years (Real Madrid doesn't usually offer long contracts to players over 30).

The Argentinian midfielder from Chelsea seems to be the front-runner for the role. Mourinho likes him a lot, following him when he played for Benfica. According to reporter Nicolò Schira (Sport), Real Madrid and Enzo Fernández have reached an agreement for him to become a Madrid player until 2032.

But now the club needs to convince Chelsea: Madrid has already snatched Cucurella for 60 million euros, but Fernández is seen as a key player for Chelsea. What is more, Chelsea paid Benfica 121 million euros for Fernández in January 2023, one of the most expensive players in the history of the London club.

As such, Fernández's price could be around 100 million euros. In exchange, Real Madrid is also reportedly considering selling one of their current midfielders (Camavinga, Tchoameni, or Valverde). Not only that, the club is also working on a separate operation to buy Michael Olise... for up to 220 million euros.