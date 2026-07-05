Real Madrid officially confirms fourth transfer of the summer: Right back Denzel Dumfries

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Real Madrid has officially announced the signing of Dutch player Denzel Dumfries. Over one month after it was initially reported by Fabrizio Romano, even before the Real Madrid presidential elections, the official announcement has been made: "Real Madrid C.F. and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Denzel Dumfries, who will be linked to our club for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030". According to reports, Madrid will pay 20 million euros to the Italian Club.

Dumfries has played for Inter Milan since 2021, and will make up for the exit of right back Dani Carvajal. Now it is up for Mourinho to decide who will be the starting player in that position: Dumfries or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The white club has now confirmed all four of the reported signings this summer: Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Ibrahima Konaté. It is rumoured there will be more, probably negotiated and announced after the World Cup ends in exactly two weeks, but despite reports, the club officially denied two days ago they were interested in hiring midfielder Enzo Fernández from Chelsea...