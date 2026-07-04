Sports
World Cup 2026 planner: round of 16 times, quarter-finals and semi-finals schedule
Only sixteen teams remain at World Cup, and the schedule until the final on July 19 is crazy.
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World Cup 2026 reaches the truly final stages. After the round of 32 knockout, a new addition of this World Cup (which still produced truly memorable matches like the almost feat of Cape Verde against Argentina and the eliminations of Germany and the Netherlands), round of 16 begins immediately, with matches from Saturday to Tuesday, July 4-8.
Here is the schedule for the remaining matches, with the third place match being on Saturday July 18 and the final on Sunday, July 19, at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST.
World Cup round of 16 games
Saturday, 4 July
- Canada vs Morocco — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST
- Paraguay vs France — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST
Sunday, 5 July
- Brazil vs Norway — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST
Monday, 6 July
- Mexico vs England — 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST
- Portugal vs Spain — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Tuesday, 7 July
- USA vs Belgium — 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST
- Argentina vs Egypt — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST
- Switzerland vs Colombia — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST
World Cup quarterfinals
Thursday, 9 July
- Winner of Canada/Morocco vs Winner of Paraguay/France — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST
Friday, 10 July
- Winner of Portugal/Spain vs Winner of USA/Belgium — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Saturday, 11 July
- Winner of Brazil/Norway vs Winner of Mexico/England — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST
Sunday, 12 July
- Winner of Argentina/Egypt vs Winner of Switzerland/Colombia — 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST
World Cup Semi-finals
Tuesday, 14 July
- USA/Belgium/Portugal/Spain vs Canada/Morocco/Paraguay/France — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Wednesday, 15 July
- Brazil/Norway/Mexico/England vs. Switzerland/Colombia/Argentina/Egypt — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST