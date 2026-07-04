World Cup 2026 planner: round of 16 times, quarter-finals and semi-finals schedule

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World Cup 2026 reaches the truly final stages. After the round of 32 knockout, a new addition of this World Cup (which still produced truly memorable matches like the almost feat of Cape Verde against Argentina and the eliminations of Germany and the Netherlands), round of 16 begins immediately, with matches from Saturday to Tuesday, July 4-8.

Here is the schedule for the remaining matches, with the third place match being on Saturday July 18 and the final on Sunday, July 19, at 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST.

World Cup round of 16 games

Saturday, 4 July



Canada vs Morocco — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Paraguay vs France — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST



Sunday, 5 July



Brazil vs Norway — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



Monday, 6 July



Mexico vs England — 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST



Portugal vs Spain — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Tuesday, 7 July



USA vs Belgium — 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST



Argentina vs Egypt — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



Switzerland vs Colombia — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



World Cup quarterfinals

Thursday, 9 July



Winner of Canada/Morocco vs Winner of Paraguay/France — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



Friday, 10 July



Winner of Portugal/Spain vs Winner of USA/Belgium — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Saturday, 11 July



Winner of Brazil/Norway vs Winner of Mexico/England — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST



Sunday, 12 July



Winner of Argentina/Egypt vs Winner of Switzerland/Colombia — 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST



World Cup Semi-finals

Tuesday, 14 July



USA/Belgium/Portugal/Spain vs Canada/Morocco/Paraguay/France — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Wednesday, 15 July



Brazil/Norway/Mexico/England vs. Switzerland/Colombia/Argentina/Egypt — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST

