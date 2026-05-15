Real Madrid is left alone in the NBA Europe project, which starts to look like a new 'Superleague'

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The NBA Europe project is starting to dissolve even before it starts, and currently only Real Madrid from the top basketball teams in Europe remain committed to the North American plans of making a new league in Europe, with a mix of old and new teams, to start in the 2027/28 season... with rumours from L'Equipe that it may be delayed to 2028/29.

On Wednesday, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, in Lyon, announced that have signed an agreement to remain loyal to the EuroLeague. The French club signed the same deal as ten other of the 13 main teams/shareholders of the competition: Efes, Baskonia, Barcelona, Maccabi, Olimpia Milan, Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Bayern Munich, Zalguiris Kaunasand CSKA.

ASVEL president, former NBA player Tony Parker, said to L'Equipe that they do want to enter NBA Europe and believe it will happen eventually, but don't want to leave Euroleague just yet. "We want to do everything we can to bring the two leagues closer together, and we believe we have a fundamental role to play. But if we just go with the NBA right now, without any further development, we won't be able to build anything. The only way to have a strong league is to have the best league."

ASVEL's case is perhaps a surprise, because they have only been in the Euroleague since 2019, have been one of the worst teams every year (only eigth wins in 38 matches this season), and have been threatened by Euroleague for having a salary base much smaller (4.55 million euros) than the minumum asked by the league (5.85 million).

According to AS, it was expected that ASVEL would leave Euroleague and join FIBA Champions League (third tier in Europe), as a in-between step before joining NBA, but the uncertainty of the NBA project, especially in regards of financing and teams, led them to sign a 10-year agreement with Euroleague, with a 10 million exit clause if they decide to leave before 2036.

Real Madrid, last team to remain committed to NBA Europe

With ASVEL, 11 of the 13 teams that are also main shareholders of the Euroleague have pledged loyalty to the competition signing the 10-year contract. Only Fenerbahçe and Real Madrid have not signed it, and according to Marca, Fenerbahçe has reportedly given their word to Euroleague that they will sign for Euroleague when their electoral process ends.

This leaves Real Madrid as the only team willing to leave Euroleague right away and committed to the NBA Europe project, which has failed to attract interest from the top and established basketball teams in the old continent. This could mean that, even if Real Madrid is allowed to play in the Euroleague next season as a "wild card", they would stop being shareholders, would lose a lot of money in revenue... or worse, join the FIBA Champions League while waiting for the NBA Europe to start in one or two years, which would pit them against much lower-ranked clubs, something that would anger their fans.

This has brought back comparissions with the failed 'Super league' football project, an attempt to challenge UEFA Champions League that lost all support from other clubs. It's ironic because currently Real Madrid is in the EuroLeague final four, aiming to win a record-extending 12th Euroleague title this season.