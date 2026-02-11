Real Madrid officially abandon Super League and reach an agreement with UEFA

HQ

The Super League project is officially over. Real Madrid, European Football Clubs (ECA, the organisation led by Nasser Al Khelaïfi) and UEFA have sent a joint statement with "an agreement for the good of European club football", which means the end of the Super League, a proposed competition announced in 2021 by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, which would challenge UEFA Champions League as it would have the top football clubs in Europe.

Due to overwhelming negative reception by fans and other clubs, all the original founders, which included Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Atlético de Madrid, withdrew their support days after the announcement. Only FC Barcelona remained supporting the project, but slowly moved aside and, last weekend, officially announced they would end their support.

Meanwhile, UEFA always criticised the project as "elitist", something that "would destroy football as it is".

Official statement between UEFA, European Football Clubs and Real Madrid "for the good of European football"

On Wednesday, February 11, nearly five years since the Super League official announcement in April 2021, the plan is abandoned, although the official statement barely makes any mention about the Super League.

"Following months of discussions conducted in the best interests of European football, UEFA, European Football Clubs (EFC), and Real Madrid CF announce that they have reached an agreement of principles for the well-being of European club football, respecting the principle of sporting merit with emphasis on long-term club sustainability and the enhancement of fan experience through the use of technology".

The statement only says that "this agreement of principles will also serve to resolve their legal disputes related to the European Super League, once such principles are executed and implemented", but this means the end of the project, and the lawsuit against UEFA by Real Madrid and A22, the sponsors of the Super League, which seeked 4,500 million euros in compensation, will also be abandoned.