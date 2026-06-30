Real Madrid Basketball "steals" coach Pedro Martínez from Valencia Basket

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After a trophyless season, first time it happens since 2011, Real Madrid basketball has decided to end their contract with Sergio Scariolo, former coach of the Spanish national team, and will hire Pedro Martínez, the manager of Valencia Basket, who will leave the orange team after two seasons during his second stint.

According to As, the idea of coaching Real Madrid attracted Martínez, as it would be his first time in a "big" team, after working two stints at Valencia (first between 2015 and 2017, when he also won Valencia's only other league title), and also worked Baskonia, Gran Canaria, and Manresa. However, it was a blow for Valencia, who tried to stop his exit with a counteroffer, but Martínez is convinced to join Real Madrid, and the white club will pay a release clause of one million euros. Madrid will also pay a five million euros compensation to Scariolo, for breaking the contract with two seasons remaining.

With Martínez, Valencia Basket achieved a historic appearance in the EuroLeague Final Four, won the Spanish Super Cup and last week, the Liga ACB, beating Barça 3-1 in the finals. He also received the award for best coach of the season.