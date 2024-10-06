Reacher spinoff series gets greenlight and will go ahead at Prime Video

A few weeks ago, we reported on the story that a spinoff series based on Reacher was being schemed. The spinoff was set to revolve around Maria Sten's character from Season 2 of the action series, Frances Neagley, and while it seemed pretty clear that this was going to go ahead, there was no official announcement or greenlight on the matter. Until now.

Prime Video has published a press release where it affirms that The Untitled Neagley Project is to be put into production and that the series will be helmed by Reacher showrunner Nick Santora and ex-Law & Order/Prison Break veteran Nicholas Wootton.

We don't yet have a release date for the series, but we do have a quick teaser of its plot, with this adding:

"Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

With this project in mind, do you think we're at the start of a Reacher cinematic universe?