A Reacher spinoff show is on its way

Amazon really is all in on the Reacher franchise. Following a couple of excellent series and a third on its way too, Prime Video is now reported to be in the process of developing a spinoff show to add to its ranks as well.

As per Variety, it's mentioned that the spinoff show is being written by the same individual that adapted the Jack Reacher novels into a TV format for Prime Video in the first place, as Nick Santora is helming the project. It's unclear if Santora will be serving as a showrunner as well too, as he currently does on the main Reacher series.

No information has been provided yet in regards to the plot, but it is noted that it will revolve around Maria Sten's Frances Neagley, who rose to prominence in Season 2 of Reacher, as one of the titular star's close friends and former military squadmates.

