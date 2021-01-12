Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Razer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGB

The mask comes with an N95 surgical respirator rating, so you know it's the real deal.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Razer has revealed what is something only Razer can pull of, a very special face mask with RGB and extreme levels of protection.

Razer has previously donated one million face masks, with their community accounting for a following 100,000, but Razer has now revealed Project Hazel, a Smart Mask, with active ventilation, auto-sterilisation functions, with an N95 surgical respirator rating to cap it all off.

It has a transparent design so that you can better read facial expressions of the other person, and a voice amp to allow for a more natural voice.

It comes with replaceable filters, and is rechargeable, with a wireless charging case that also has a UV steriliser built-in. Both ear loops and size can be customised, and the filters features Chroma RGB light.

While this is a "project", this is expected to actually hit production within a reasonable time frame.

Razer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGB
Razer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGBRazer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGBRazer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGB
Razer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGBRazer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGB


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy