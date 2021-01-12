Razer unveils a new level of face mask - with RGB

You're watching Advertisements

Razer has revealed what is something only Razer can pull of, a very special face mask with RGB and extreme levels of protection.

Razer has previously donated one million face masks, with their community accounting for a following 100,000, but Razer has now revealed Project Hazel, a Smart Mask, with active ventilation, auto-sterilisation functions, with an N95 surgical respirator rating to cap it all off.

It has a transparent design so that you can better read facial expressions of the other person, and a voice amp to allow for a more natural voice.

It comes with replaceable filters, and is rechargeable, with a wireless charging case that also has a UV steriliser built-in. Both ear loops and size can be customised, and the filters features Chroma RGB light.

While this is a "project", this is expected to actually hit production within a reasonable time frame.