Rainbow Six: Siege X brings new content in Operation Silent Hunt with Solid Snake as a guest star

Rainbow Six: Siege X continues to deliver new content on a steady stream. With the new season came the announcement of Operation Silent Hunt, which brings us the long-awaited crossover between Sam Fisher and Solid Snake that fans have been anticipating for years. We already showed you the announcement trailer and told you about this content, but now the time has come to play everything that Operation Silent Hunt has to offer in Rainbow Six: Siege X.

While Solid Snake is the main addition, with his attacker role and low health compensated by incredible speed, this update brings new features that help players play more safely with others:



Reports



Toxicity reports now have 16 categories to choose from instead of 4, allowing players to be more specific in their reports and helping the moderation team improve targeted penalties.



Text Chat



The detection system is now more advanced and has much better contextual awareness. We've also updated the response to align with the new system previously implemented in voice chat moderation.



Ranked Mode Cancellation



If a team causes a match to be cancelled, any player on that team who is offline will receive a forfeit penalty and be removed from the queue.

If a player leaves a match and causes it to be cancelled, that player and their teammates will lose the match. Other teammates who are not in that player's squad will not lose the match.

It's great to know that Ubisoft continues to add content to one of its most popular games, but above all, that they're still focused on ensuring the best possible gaming environment so that no one feels threatened or uncomfortable playing with others.

Have you tried the Operation Silent Hunt content yet?