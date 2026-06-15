Rafa Jódar withdraws from Queen's Club due to abdominal issues

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Spanish player Rafael Jódar, 19 years old, has announced his withdrawal from Queen's Club tournament, an ATP 500 event in London and warm up for Wimbledon in two weeks. With a record of 24-10 in 2026 and the second most wins in clay this season, the teenager has shocked the world after climbing from 700th in the world to a current World No. 23, after winning an ATP 250 event in Marrakech and reaching quarter-finals Masters 1,000 event in Madrid and Rome as well as quarter-finals in Roland Garros.

It would have been Jódar's first senior tournament in grass, and he said that "I haven't played much on it, but I think it's a surface I can do well on". However, he did not appear in Monday's training and EFE confirms that he suffered abdominal muscle problems. He has been replaced by Marcos Giron as a "lucky loser".

Jódar's next tournament could be an ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne next week, but if he doesn't recover by then, this casts doubts about his participation in Wimbledon.

Queen's Club has started on Monday, with Botic van de Zandschulp and Tommy Paul winning the first matches of round of 32.