Queen's Club: Who plays in the ATP 500 event in London before Wimbledon, schedule today

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The Queen's Club Championships, one of the main warm-up events for Wimbledon on grass, finished last Sunday for the women's singles, with Donna Vekic defeating Emma Raducanu in the final, and begins today for the men's singles competition, featuring players like Tommy Paul, Francisco Cerúndolo, Alex de Miñaur, Jakub Mensik, Jiri Lehecka, and Rafael Jódar.

Eight players have received seeds for the ATP 500 event, and will debut on Monday or Tuesday in round of 32, hoping to succeed Carlos Alcaraz, the champion last year. Those are:



Alex de Minaur

Jiří Lehečka

Jakub Menšík

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Rafael Jódar

Arthur Rinderknech

Francisco Cerúndolo

Tommy Paul



Queen's Club schedule for Monday, June 15:

There will only be four men's singles matches today, starting at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST, at the Andy Murray Arena.



Botic van de Zandschulp vs Harry Wendelken: 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST



Tommy Paul vs Zachary Svajda: not before 12:40 BST, 13:40 CEST



Jack Pinnington Jones vs Denis Shapovalov: not before 13:50 BST, 14:50 CEST



Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Corentin Moutet: not before 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST



More round of 32 matches will follow on Tuesday, June 16, at times to be determined:



Jakub Mensik vs Adrian Mannarino



Alex de Miñaur vs. Gabriel Diallo



Ugo Humbert vs Marin Cilic



Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics



Kamil Majchrazk vs Jiri Lehecka



Arthur Ferry vs Toby Samuel



Arthur Rinderknech vs. Hamad Medjedovic



Ignacio Buse vs Rafael Jódar



Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina



Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Francisco Cerúndolo



Jenson Brooksby vs Martin Damm Jr



Rinky Hijikata vs Alejandro Tabilo



Will you follow Queen's Club ATP 500 this year?