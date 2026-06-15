Queen's Club: Who plays in the ATP 500 event in London before Wimbledon, schedule today
Seeded players and schedule of the HSBC Championships (Queen's Club) ATP 500 event.
The Queen's Club Championships, one of the main warm-up events for Wimbledon on grass, finished last Sunday for the women's singles, with Donna Vekic defeating Emma Raducanu in the final, and begins today for the men's singles competition, featuring players like Tommy Paul, Francisco Cerúndolo, Alex de Miñaur, Jakub Mensik, Jiri Lehecka, and Rafael Jódar.
Eight players have received seeds for the ATP 500 event, and will debut on Monday or Tuesday in round of 32, hoping to succeed Carlos Alcaraz, the champion last year. Those are:
- Alex de Minaur
- Jiří Lehečka
- Jakub Menšík
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Rafael Jódar
- Arthur Rinderknech
- Francisco Cerúndolo
- Tommy Paul
Queen's Club schedule for Monday, June 15:
There will only be four men's singles matches today, starting at 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST, at the Andy Murray Arena.
- Botic van de Zandschulp vs Harry Wendelken: 11:30 BST, 12:30 CEST
- Tommy Paul vs Zachary Svajda: not before 12:40 BST, 13:40 CEST
- Jack Pinnington Jones vs Denis Shapovalov: not before 13:50 BST, 14:50 CEST
- Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Corentin Moutet: not before 15:00 BST, 16:00 CEST
More round of 32 matches will follow on Tuesday, June 16, at times to be determined:
- Jakub Mensik vs Adrian Mannarino
- Alex de Miñaur vs. Gabriel Diallo
- Ugo Humbert vs Marin Cilic
- Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics
- Kamil Majchrazk vs Jiri Lehecka
- Arthur Ferry vs Toby Samuel
- Arthur Rinderknech vs. Hamad Medjedovic
- Ignacio Buse vs Rafael Jódar
- Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
- Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Francisco Cerúndolo
- Jenson Brooksby vs Martin Damm Jr
- Rinky Hijikata vs Alejandro Tabilo
Will you follow Queen's Club ATP 500 this year?