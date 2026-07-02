Rafa Jódar vs. Pablo Carreño match suspended last night due to lack of lights on Court 2: When it will be resumed?

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A second round Wimbledon match between the Spaniards Rafael Jódar and Pablo Carreño Busta was suspended because of night-time: the lack of artificial light in Court 2 made it impossible to continue, and play was suspended when Carreño was leading two sets up: 3-6, 6-3, 1-6, 2-1.

Jódar, one of the teenage sensations of the season, in his first senior appearance at Wimbledon (and in grass) was being overpowered by the 34-year-old Carreño, winning only 30% of second-serve points, and only converting two out of nine break points.

However, back at Roland Garros, Carreño Busta was also leading two sets up against Jódar, but eventually fell in the next three sets. Jódar ended up reaching the quarter-finals in Roland Garros.

Thursday, Day 4 at Wimbledon, is packed with matches including the second round matches for Taylor Fritz, Alex de Muñaur, Alexander Zverev, Elena Rybakina, and Iga Swiatek, but the Jódar vs. Carreño Busta match will be resumed today (if Jódar's ankle allows him, as he needed a medical time break during the match) in the second turn of Court 2, after the match between Taylor Fritz and Patrick Kypson that starts at 12:00 CEST, 11:00 BST. That means Jódar vs. Carreño won't be resumed before 13:30 CEST, 12:30 BST.