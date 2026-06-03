End of line for teen sensations Jódar and Fonseca at Roland Garros, but with very positive sensations

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Tuesday was a tough day for Rafael Jódar and Joao Fonseca, two of the teenage sensations of the ATP, who reached the last eight of Roland Garros but were eliminated in blunt defeats: Jódar, 19, was bested by World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, while Fonseca, 19 also fell in straight sets to another young star, Jakub Mensik, only one year older than the Brazilian.

Without Sinner, Alcaraz nor Djokovic, some expected this Roland Garros to be their breakthrough tournament. And it has been, in a great deal, even if not to the extent some expected. Still, Fonseca (who improved his best ever result at a major after reaching at least second round of all four Grand Slams in 2025) said it had been a positive week, because he came "from a little injury and not having any expectations", but managed to beat Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud in epic matches.

"This tournament gives me more ​conviction and more confidence to keep going and for sure understanding a little ​bit more body and my limits", adding that he "can be comfortable with his physique".

For Jódar, it was even more impressive as he reached quarter-finals in his debut Grand Slam, something very few people have managed to do before. One year ago, he was around the 700th in the world, and next week he will be at the doors of the Top 20. "What I learned about me is that I can compete against anyone", the Spaniard said, admitting he still has "to improve a lot of things that these matches ​will help me to learn to keep improving."