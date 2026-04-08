PSG humiliates Liverpool in Champions League: the best news for Liverpool is the result

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Paris Saint-Germain crushed Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, with an incredible superiority on every stat that didn't really translate into the scoreboard: 2-0, a good lead but not definitive. However, Liverpool will need to drastically improve the level in the second leg in Anfield: in Paris they only made 3 shots, vs. PSG's 17 shots, and had only 26% of ball possession with only 78% of pass accuracy (Paris had 93%).

According to CentreGoals, it was the first time in six years that Liverpool didn't make any single shot on target at Champions League. Certainly, not the picture imagined by the early predictions, which considered PSG-Liverpool to be the more balanced duel of the quarter-finals...

Désiré Doué and Kvaratskhelia scored two goals for PSG and dominated the whole time. Alexander Isak, who returned from injury since not playing in December, couldn't do nothing to change the tune. The reality, however, is that with 2-0 down, Liverpool can still work to attempt a comeback next week with the help of their fans. So can Barça, who lost 2-0 to Atlético on Wednesday...