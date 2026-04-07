UEFA Champions League quarter-finals predictions: Who is expected to win according to statistics

HQ

Champions League quarter-finals start today, with a European classic, Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, that remains the most played match in Champions League and European Cup history: it has been played 28 times, with Madrid winning 14 and Bayern winning 11.

Sporting Lisbon will also aim to take down a bruised Arsenal, with Viktor Gyokeres returning to his former club. On Wednesday, Barcelona will host the second consecutive duel with Atlético de Madrid, and Liverpool will be compared with the defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Opta Analyst, Arsenal remain favourite to win the competition, despite recent disappointments in the EFL Cup and FA Cup, eliminated by Manchester City and Southampton. After doing thousands of simulations, these are the odds each team is given to pass the quarter-finals this week and the next...:



Arsenal: 77.7% / Sporting: 22.3%



Bayern Munich: 64.5% / Real Madrid 35.5%



Barcelona: 68% / Atlético de Madrid: 32%



Paris Saint-Germain: 59.6% / Liverpool: 40.4%



Opta expected the duel between PSG and Liverpool to be the most equal of them all, taking in consideration that despite Liverpool's disappointing season, PSG has been far from perfect either this season and is still in contention for the league title. Meanwhile, Arsenal, Bayern, and Barcelona are given wide advantage over their rivals... but can someone really write Real Madrid off the Champions League?

Tuesday, April 7:



Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Sporting Lisbon vs. Arsenal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Wednesday, April 8:



Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Second legs:

Tuesday, April 14



Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Liverpool vs. PSG: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Wednesday, April 15



Bayern vs. Real Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST



Arsenal vs. Sporting: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

