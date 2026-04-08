Atleti stuns Barça at the Camp Nou and edge closer to Champions League semifinals

HQ

Atlético de Madrid has defeated FC Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, en emphatic win helped by the sendoff of Pau Cubarsí at the end of the first half, immediately followed by a great goal by Julián Álvarez from the subsequent free kick. Later, Alexander Sorloth scored the second goal that gives Atleti a great lead before the second leg, that will be played in Madrid.

Impressively, this is the first time in 20 years that Atlético de Madrid has defeated Barcelona at the Camp Nou: the last time that happened was in the 2005/26 season, with a brace by Fernando Torres.

Wednesday's victory comes only four days after a Liga match at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, in which Barcelona defeated Atleti 2-1 away, in a match that similarly saw a player, Nico González from Atleti, being sent off at the end of the first half. And it comes a month after Atleti eliminated Barcelona in the Spanish Cup, with a crushing 4-0 in the first half in Madrid.

That time, Barça came very close to a comeback, winning the second leg 3-0 at the Camp Nou, but eventually were eliminated. Hansi Flick's men will try another desperate comeback next Tuesday, with the whole stadium against them.