Project Hail Mary to debut on Prime Video tomorrow

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While many of you flocked to cinemas to watch Project Hail Mary earlier this year, leading to the movie becoming one of the biggest flicks of 2026 so far, with $684 million to its name, which is enough to be the third highest-grossing theatrical release this calendar year up to now, if you didn't see Ryan Gosling's voyage to the stars you soon will be able to do so from the comfort of your home.

It has been revealed that Project Hail Mary will be coming to Prime Video as soon as tomorrow, July 3. Yep, you'll be able to watch the acclaimed film through your subscription to the streaming platform this coming weekend.

If you are unfamiliar about what to expect from Project Hail Mary, you can read our glowing review of the film here, and believe us, this one is worth your time.