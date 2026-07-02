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Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary to debut on Prime Video tomorrow

The hit sci-fi film, one of 2026's biggest flicks of the year so far, now has a firm streaming debut date.

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While many of you flocked to cinemas to watch Project Hail Mary earlier this year, leading to the movie becoming one of the biggest flicks of 2026 so far, with $684 million to its name, which is enough to be the third highest-grossing theatrical release this calendar year up to now, if you didn't see Ryan Gosling's voyage to the stars you soon will be able to do so from the comfort of your home.

It has been revealed that Project Hail Mary will be coming to Prime Video as soon as tomorrow, July 3. Yep, you'll be able to watch the acclaimed film through your subscription to the streaming platform this coming weekend.

If you are unfamiliar about what to expect from Project Hail Mary, you can read our glowing review of the film here, and believe us, this one is worth your time.

Project Hail Mary

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Project Hail MaryScore

Project Hail Mary
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Peter Westberg

Andy Weir's critically acclaimed science-fiction novel has been adapted for the big screen. Can you really get bored of spending 160 minutes with Ryan Gosling?



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