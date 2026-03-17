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I experienced Project Hail Mary about five years ago, where I really enjoyed it, though I didn't remember all that much of the plot afterwards. That was actually quite a pleasant surprise when I settled into my cinema seat as Project Hail Mary keeps you on your toes the whole time. I like Ryan Gosling and always have. Not many actors can carry a 2.5-hour film like this especially as we spend seventy-five per cent of the time with him. It's directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The duo who, among other things, gave us The Lego Movie, which was surprisingly funny.

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For those of you unfamiliar with the story, here's a brief summary: scientist and teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship several light-years from Earth. His memory slowly begins to return, and it turns out he's on a mission to stop a mysterious substance that's killing the sun, and with it, humanity. During the journey, he makes an unexpected friend. That's the story in a nutshell. It's sci-fi, but it still feels grounded in reality, at least in parts.

I remember that, as a writer myself, I was somewhat captivated by the book precisely because everything felt well-researched and realistic, and I realised that Andy Weir had either spent an enormous amount of time on research or is very good at spinning a good yarn. Weir has, incidentally, co-written the film's screenplay with Drew Goddard, who also wrote, amongst other things, The Martian, which is, in a way, quite similar.

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Project Hail Mary feels like a mix of The Martian and Moon (a film I absolutely love). What I was a bit worried about when I saw the trailer was that the end result would feel too contrived, that they'd force in an abundance of subtleties. Don't get me wrong, I love humour when it works and in Hail Mary, it works, fantastically even. I burst out laughing several times. Every single joke hits the mark but I'll take it a step further: The fact is, in my eyes, everything works in Project Hail Mary. The acting, and not just Gosling, as we have a whole host of scenes set on Earth in the form of flashbacks from the time before he's launched into space, and those scenes are absolutely superb, every single one. Visually, it's a feast for the eyes (see it at the cinema, people!), the sound design is superb, the music is brilliant, and the script is top-notch.

As mentioned above, it's funny (surprisingly subtle) and it's nerve-wracking and deeply emotional in many ways. There's a scene set in the mess hall of a military vessel before the mission begins, where a very stiff mission commander sings karaoke. It might sound like a funny highlight, but no, quite the opposite. This was one of the most emotional scenes I've seen in a long time, and I sat in the darkness of the cinema with a lump in my throat, telling myself I'd just got something in my eye. There are a few more truly beautiful scenes, it should be said, and two and a half hours fly by quickly. There are no dull scenes, nothing that feels unnecessary, and everything is exactly where it should be.

Here's the thing: I watch a lot of films and a lot of TV series. It's rare that I'm surprised, enthralled, or anything of the sort. In some ways, it's as if that little boy who devoured every film he could get his hands on and sat on the edge of his seat waiting for new blockbusters has faded away a bit. I rarely get excited. About once every two years, I find a film that basically makes me sit there and smile a little bit right through it (apart from when I'm almost in tears, that is) and the last time I saw a film like that at the cinema was probably Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which I thought was absolutely brilliant entertainment.

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Project Hail Mary is one of those films, from start to finish. It's the first top-marks film of the year, the best film of the year so far and you need to see it. It should also be added that it's significantly better than Interstellar. I love Christopher Nolan, or I did before the snooze-fests of Tenet and Oppenheimer, which wasn't nearly as fantastic as people claim. Interstellar has a lot that works really well and some absolutely fantastic scenes, but it's also extremely pretentious and who the hell approved that scene in the library at the end? Project Hail Mary is like Interstellar's cooler, slightly funnier cousin. It's completely unmissable.