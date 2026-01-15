Prime Video shows off first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

HQ

With production set to commence on the live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider by Prime Video soon, now the streaming service has revealed the first glimpse at their lead actor in character as the iconic Lara Croft.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is being tasked with becoming the next live-action iteration of the video game legend, following on from Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. While we probably won't see her in action until next year, you can see Turner in full costume below.

Immediately, one thing is clear; they've got the design spot on. Turner looks exactly like Lara as you know and love her, sporting not just the teal shirt and black shorts, but also the dual-pistol belted holster, red-tinted glasses, fingerless gloves, and auburn, reddish hair in a ponytail. Consider us impressed and eager to see what else this series has in store.

Hopefully the reveal of Turner in costume means that we will start seeing more from the show that recently confirmed the additions of two rather big names. As for Turner's preparations, we're told this included playing the video games predominantly, an admirable choice considering this show is expected to be part of a new wider Tomb Raider multimedia narrative.