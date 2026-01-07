Prime Video's live-action Tomb Raider series bolstered with confirmed additions of Sigourney Weaver and Jason Isaacs

HQ

Production on Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider is expected to begin as of this month, with Sophie Turner topping the call sheet as the iconic Lara Croft. As we get closer and closer to filming, now a bunch of new casting additions have been revealed, with some big names among the list.

Joining Turner will be Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb Semple, Celia Imrie, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Patterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, and August Wittgenstein.

The various roles that each character will be playing is unclear as of the moment, but no doubt we'll be hearing and seeing more from the series this year as it enters and progresses through production and gets ready to release, likely sometime in 2027.