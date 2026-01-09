Sophie Turner's preparations to play Lara Croft revolves around playing the games

HQ

There have been times in the past when actors and even key creatives attached to adaptations of video games have been vocal about not wanting to lean on experiencing the interactive digital original before appearing in the adaptation. One of the most recent major examples of this includes Jason Momoa, who has stated that he doesn't play video games and yet appeared in A Minecraft Movie and stars in the upcoming Street Fighter film too.

With production set to commence soon, you might be concerned that the same fate will impact Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider. Thankfully, at least for the lead star Sophie Turner, this won't be the situation.

Speaking on SiriusXM radio, Turner, who will take on the duties of becoming Lara Croft, has stated that she is preparing for the role by playing the games and avoiding watching the movies.

"I'm playing the games, I'm reading the comics. I've got the Colossal Collections, which are like 500 pages. I'm kind of doing all of it, but not really focusing on the previous iterations, because I don't want to imitate. I've gotta create my own thing. So, as much as I love those movies, I can't watch them right now."

So that's good news. Hopefully lead creative Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been reflecting this, to ensure that this project feels truly authentically Tomb Raider whenever it officially premieres.