Prepare for a magical fantasy adventure in star-studded Children of Blood & Bone

It's all too common for us to associate magical adventures with European-inspired fantasy worlds, but in the upcoming Children of Blood & Bone, the setting will instead take us to an African-inspired fantasy land called Orisha. In 2027, author Tomi Adeyemi's novel will be released as an action-packed theatrical flick, where a star-studded cast all come together to take fans on a sprawling and ambitious adventure guided by director Gina Prince-Bythewood.

While there may already be a bit of controversy surrounding this adaptation, as Adeyemi has confirmed she will not be watching the movie, even actively pushing to be disassociated with those involved with it, the trailer paints the picture of an interesting adventure that will likely catch the eye of many fans.

As for the premise of Children of Blood & Bone, we're told: "In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule."

It should also be said Children of Blood & Bone even boasts a spectacular cast, with the more unknown Thuso Mbedu leading the cast but being supported by the likes of Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Saniyya Sidney, Diaana Babnicova, Bukky Bakray, Ayra Starr, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, Pamilerin Afolake Ayodeji, and Tèmítópé Fágbénlé.

If you are interested in Children of Blood & Bone, the movie is expected to premiere in cinemas in January 2027. You can see the full trailer below.