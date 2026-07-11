Children of Blood & Bone author says she has no plans to watch film adaptation of her book

Tomi Adeyemi, author of the hit YA fantasy novel Children of Blood & Bone, has publicly stated she will not be viewing nor supporting the film adaptation of her work, set to premiere on the 15th of January, 2027.

In a TikTok shared by Adeyemi herself, the author and co-writer of the film says that "there is a reason I will not post anything about the adaptation of my work." Adeyemi doesn't go into much more detail, but does add that she has not seen the film and won't watch it when it releases.

"It's been painful holding this back from you all. ... And I'm sorry if any of you thought I didn't care about US. More than any glitter," Adeyemi shared online. The author also showed what appears to be a DM conversation between herself and star Amandla Stenberg, where she said "Do not ever use my name in an interview or video again. Do not text me. Do not call me."

The adaptation of Children of Blood & Bone comes from Paramount, and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Like the book, it follows the story of a young woman in an African fantasy kingdom, who has to reclaim the magic stolen from her people. We may never know what caused this kind of bad blood between the author and the creators behind the adaptation, but this is a level of scorched earth we've seen only with George R.R. Martin putting House of the Dragon on blast in a blog post.