Poncle shares a new Vampire Crawlers roadmap, and this one actually makes sense

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When it was confirmed that Vampire Crawlers was already a million-selling title, developer Poncle accommodated this news by also sharing a roadmap for what's planned for the game, and simply put, it didn't make much sense at all... Thankfully, the indie developer is back and with a new roadmap that makes a great deal more sense than the one shared prior.

In this updated teaser of what's to come, we get a glimpse at the next three major updates planned for Vampire Crawlers, noting that the first will be called Death Parade. This update will introduce four new cards, a new biome known as Moongolow, two new characters (Sir Ambrojoe and Big Troubler), four new gems, four new arcanas, and a relic to limit hand size. There is no release date mentioned for this update, but we are promised it will be coming in 2026, as is the case with the other updates shared on this roadmap.

On this front, the second is known as Bone Deep and will bring a new zone, plus the same number of goodies as above (i.e. two characters, four cards, four gems, and four arcanas). This offering is then effectively doubled for the final planned update for 2026, with Curdled Tunnels coming afterwards and bringing a new "top secret" zone, four new characters, seven new cards, eight new gems, and four new arcanas.

With no release dates attached to any of these plans, you can see the full roadmap below.