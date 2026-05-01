Vampire Crawlers is already a million-seller

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Considering the immense success of Vampire Survivors, it seemed only natural developer Poncle's first expansion of the IP would also be a hit. Lo and behold, Vampire Crawlers has debuted to an impressive reception.

Not only did we really enjoy our time with the game, many fans clearly have as well. It has been confirmed that within its first week on the market, Vampire Crawlers has managed to sell as many as one million copies.

Poncle shares this news with a follow-up message: "we can't fathom such a big numbie for our first Vampire Survivors spin-off, it means so much to us! truly, thank you to everyone who has picked up the game so far!"

In-line with this milestone being reached, a new hotfix for the game has been delivered that should fix a few pesky performance and bug problems you may have been stumbling into. Likewise, Poncle has shared the roadmap for what's ahead, as you can see below, but you'll simply have to make of it what you can... What we do know is that easier to quit options are being worked upon, as are easier to access Deck Views, hand sorting, additional languages, and an Endless Mode.