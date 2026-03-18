Pokémon Pokopia's previously confirmed patch has landed with a few added adjustments

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At the end of last week, we touched briefly on the planned first post-launch patch for Pokémon Pokopia, covering the notes that promised to deal with pesky tree-climbing Squirtles, incorrectly listed Spinarak information, and certain quest objectives not being activated. Now this patch has arrived and actually has a few added extras included within it.

As wasn't confirmed before, Ver. 1.0.2 of the game has also addressed a few confusing quest progression requests that can be noticed if players place blocks to cover certain blocks in the game. These two adjustments are explained as such:



During the request "Rock Smash your way to treasure!" in Withered Wasteland, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Hitmonchan, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.



During the request "To Snorlax!" in Bleak Beach, if the player places other blocks over the cracked blocks near Snorlax, it becomes difficult to understand how to progress the request.



As for the other parts of the patch, which we were informed about last week, the official notes can be seen below.



During the request "Help make a home!" in Withered Wasteland, Squirtle may move on top of a tree and become impossible to talk to, preventing progress.



During the request "Find the Pokémon Center!" in Bleak Beach, if the cracked blocks on the bridge are broken before Professor Tangrowth crosses the bridge, it will become difficult to make progress on the request.



During the request "Find the Pokémon Center!" in Bleak Beach, a specific sequence of actions may prevent Professor Tangrowth's bridge repair request from triggering, preventing progress.



In Rocky Ridges, a specific sequence of actions may prevent the event in which the player meets Rotom from occurring.



During the request "Clear off the path!" in Rocky Ridges, if the request is triggered under certain conditions, it will become difficult to make progress on the request.



Spinarak's type is listed incorrectly in the Pokédex.



For more on Pokémon Pokopia, don't miss our dedicated review and our guides, including our recent exploration into some of the unique Cloud Islands that you can visit.