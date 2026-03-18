How to visit Cloud Islands in Pokémon Pokopia and the developers islands

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Pokémon Pokopia is growing every day thanks to its community; the internet is full of the craziest creations that make you question your own building skills or wonder if you're even playing the same game as everyone else. However, the game offers you a whole host of tools that allow you to obtain rare materials and furniture, as well as steal ideas from others thanks to the Cloud Islands - islands belonging to other players (and even the game's creators) - where you can make excellent use of the Pokémon Centre's 3D printer to 'steal' all sorts of decorative items.

The steps to follow are as follows



Repair a Pokémon Center

Buy the Mysterious Goggles from the Pokémon Center's PC

Use the Mysterious Goggles and enter the code for the island you wish to visit

Enjoy your visit



Once on the islands, take photos using the camera's scan mode so you can record all the items you later wish to duplicate using the Pokémon Centre's 3D printer.

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Remember that an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required to use this feature, and that these islands are completely different from Drifloom's Dream Islands.

Here are the codes for two official Pokopia islands.



PXQC G03S for the Pokémon Developers' Island



QBRK 7FVM for Eiko Kano's Island (an official island by a Japanese comedian)



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You can also check out our other game guides here.

Have you visited many Cloud Islands yet?