First Pokémon Pokopia patch to tackle tree-climbing Squirtle issue

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It's been a week since Pokémon Pokopia arrived on Nintendo Switch 2 and so far the debut has been an immense success for all those involved. In its first four days, as many as 2.2 million copies were sold, making it already one of the Switch 2's best-selling titles and no doubt a big success for the future of the device.

If you've been playing and have been plagued by an unusual bug, we now have some good news to share, as the notes for the first patch has been shared, revealing what is being squashed and likewise what the planned fixes for the game includes.

For one, there are only a handful of issues being treated this time, but if you have been tormented by a particularly naughty Squirtle that climbed up a tree and refused to come down, this is being corrected. After translation:



When requesting "Let's build a home!" in "Pasapasa Koya Town," Squirtle moves up a tree and cannot be spoken to, preventing the request from progressing.



In the "Gloomy Seaside Town" request "Find a Pokémon Center!", if you destroy the cracked blocks on the bridge before Mojambo crosses it, it will be difficult to progress with the request.



When performing the "Find a Pokémon Center!" request in "Dusky Seaside Town," if you follow certain steps, the event to repair the bridge in "Mojumbo" will not occur, and you will not be able to progress with the request.



In "Rugged Mountain Town," if you follow certain steps, the event where you encounter "Rotom" will no longer occur.



When the request "Let's clean up the roads!" in "Rugged Mountain Town" occurs under certain circumstances, it becomes difficult to progress with the request.



The type of "Itomaru" in the Pokédex is incorrect.



After this, the planned improvements for the game have also been noted, with imminent tweaks designed to tackle the following:



In the "Pasapasa Koya Town" request "Break the rocks with a Rock Smasher!", if you place another block in the position of the cracked block near the "Crab Growl", it will be difficult to understand how to proceed.



In the "Dusty Seaside Town" request "Take the Professor with you!", if you place another block in the position of the cracked block near "Snorlax", it will be difficult to understand how to progress.



Do you plan on hopping back into Pokopia this weekend?