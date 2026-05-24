Pokémon Go remains popular, but a sequel is apparently out of the question

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Do you remember exactly ten years ago when, all of a sudden, crowds of young people gathered in front of statues, murals, and other prominent landmarks around town, collectively swiping their smartphone screens with great fervor? The reason, of course, was Pokémon Go, which actually turns ten years old on June 6.

It became a phenomenon, not just among seasoned pocket monster hunters, but countless people from all walks of life eventually tried the game, which proved that exercise and fresh air can absolutely go hand in hand with video gaming. Even today, Pokémon Go remains hugely popular, and new fans are constantly joining the ranks.

Last year, Saudi Arabian mobile gaming giant Scopely acquired Niantic (the studio behind Pokémon Go) for a staggering $3.5 billion. However, at the time of the acquisition, they assured everyone that no major changes were on the horizon as a result. And apparently, they really meant it, because in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Scopely CEO Ed Wu now explains that they have no plans to release a sequel to it, apparently ever:

"I think that doing a sequel within a franchise is pretty clearly not the correct thing to do. There's such a big community because of the way that our games can be a part of folks's lives wherever they go, however they explore the world. Creating a sequel that divides the community doesn't make as much sense."

That doesn't mean, however, that there won't be more in the future. But if and when that happens, it will be something completely new and therefore not a Pokémon Go 2:

"If and when we do something new, it will really have to be from a different angle, but still with this notion of inspiring people to explore the world together."

What do you think of this approach, and is Pokémon Go 2 something you're personally hoping for?