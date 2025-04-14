Don't expect Pokémon Go to change following Niantic being acquired

HQ

Recently, developer Niantic was acquired by mobile gaming giant Scopely in a deal valued at $3.5 billion. The company, known for making various augmented and mixed reality projects, like the immensely popular Pokémon Go was snapped up and added to the ranks of a bigger fish, and this has led some to wonder if it will lead to changes to the hit mobile title.

This won't be the case, at least according to a statement provided by a Niantic spokesperson to ITMedia. It's noted that the game will continue to operate as expected, but that it will now be improved thanks to the investment that Scopely can provide.

The fill statement, after translation via Automaton, explains: "The direction of our game will not undergo any major changes under the influence of Scopely. They will just be supporting its further improvement, and we will keep doing what we've been doing since the beginning. To put it more bluntly - please rest assured that we will not be shutting down the game."

Essentially, continue to expect Pokémon Go to be one of the biggest mobile games on the market today.