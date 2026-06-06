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Palworld
Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

Palworld announces its full launch on 10 July

So far we've only seen a cinematic trailer, so the content of version 1.0 remains a mystery.

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Watch out, Nintendo, because Pocketpair is finally putting the finishing touches to its game. Palworld has been in early access for over two and a half years, which hasn't stopped tens of millions of people from checking out its gameplay, which unabashedly blends Pokémon-style creature capture with crafting and survival.

It's a rather eclectic game, but now is the time to fully define its character and purpose, as it was announced during the Summer Game Fest that Palworld 1.0 will arrive on 10 July. Nothing is known yet about the new features this full-version update will include, but you can watch the cinematic trailer below.

Will you be playing Palworld when the full version launches?

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Palworld (Early Access)Score

Palworld (Early Access)
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

In a big and wide world, we've set out to gather resources, build a base and above all: try to catch 'em all.



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