PlayStation Plus offers The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West for free in October

One day after Sony confirmed Saints Row would be a PlayStation Plus Essential game this month, Volition announced it was being shut down, so it's kind of interesting that something similar will happen in October.

Because Sony has revealed that The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West will be the three PlayStation Plus Essential games in October. This happens just a week after Glen Schofield left the The Callisto Protocol creators at Striking Distance...

Either way, the trio mentioned above will replace Saints Row, Black Desert Online's Traveler Edition and Generation Zero on the 3rd of October.