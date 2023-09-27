Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

PlayStation Plus offers The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West for free in October

Sony seems eager to include games made by studios that have been closed down or are seeing major layoffs in PS Plus Essential.

One day after Sony confirmed Saints Row would be a PlayStation Plus Essential game this month, Volition announced it was being shut down, so it's kind of interesting that something similar will happen in October.

Because Sony has revealed that The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West will be the three PlayStation Plus Essential games in October. This happens just a week after Glen Schofield left the The Callisto Protocol creators at Striking Distance...

Either way, the trio mentioned above will replace Saints Row, Black Desert Online's Traveler Edition and Generation Zero on the 3rd of October.

