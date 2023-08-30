Saints Row, Black Desert and Generation Zero are PlayStation Plus games in September

HQ

It's been a year since Saints Row launched in a fairly unpolished state, but Volition has delivered several big updates and expansions since then, so some of you have probably considered buying it these days. Well, I have good news for PlayStation owners.

Sony has confirmed that Saints Row is the headliner for September's PlayStation Plus Essential games. It'll be joined by Black Desert Online's Traveler Edition and Generation Zero on the 5th of September. These will replace PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death's Door, so grab the latter three before then.

For those who've missed it, it's also worth noting that all PlayStation Plus tiers' 12-month subscription plan will become more expensive next month, so you might want to extend your membership before the price increase takes effect.