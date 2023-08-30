Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Saints Row, Black Desert and Generation Zero are PlayStation Plus games in September

Not exactly titles most will agree justify the service becoming more expensive.

HQ

It's been a year since Saints Row launched in a fairly unpolished state, but Volition has delivered several big updates and expansions since then, so some of you have probably considered buying it these days. Well, I have good news for PlayStation owners.

Sony has confirmed that Saints Row is the headliner for September's PlayStation Plus Essential games. It'll be joined by Black Desert Online's Traveler Edition and Generation Zero on the 5th of September. These will replace PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams and Death's Door, so grab the latter three before then.

For those who've missed it, it's also worth noting that all PlayStation Plus tiers' 12-month subscription plan will become more expensive next month, so you might want to extend your membership before the price increase takes effect.

