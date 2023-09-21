Dead Space creator leaves The Callisto Protocol's Striking Distance

HQ

It barely took a month before it seemed like The Callisto Protocol had sold far worse than developer Striking Distance and publisher Krafton expected, so it was just a matter of time before we learned that Dead Space creator Glen Schofield's new studio suffered several layoffs. Now it's time for round two.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reveals that Glen Schofield is leaving Striking Distance to "pursue new opportunities" along with the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the studio he founded in 2019. Schofield confirms this in a statement, saying it's "bittersweet, but I know the studio is in excellent hands".

Steve Papoutsis will take over as CEO, so it'll be interesting to see if Striking Distance continues to make games "copying" Dead Space, set in the PUBG universe or something else.