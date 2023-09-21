Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Callisto Protocol

Dead Space creator leaves The Callisto Protocol's Striking Distance

The good news is that the studio will continue to make games after the flop. Bad news: Glen Schofield jumps ship.

It barely took a month before it seemed like The Callisto Protocol had sold far worse than developer Striking Distance and publisher Krafton expected, so it was just a matter of time before we learned that Dead Space creator Glen Schofield's new studio suffered several layoffs. Now it's time for round two.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier reveals that Glen Schofield is leaving Striking Distance to "pursue new opportunities" along with the chief operating officer and chief financial officer of the studio he founded in 2019. Schofield confirms this in a statement, saying it's "bittersweet, but I know the studio is in excellent hands".

Steve Papoutsis will take over as CEO, so it'll be interesting to see if Striking Distance continues to make games "copying" Dead Space, set in the PUBG universe or something else.

