PlayStation Plus is giving away Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul in April

Many of us feared what would happen when EA and Ascendant Studios decided to delay Immortals of Aveum away from a fairly empty July to a more busy August last year. These fears became a reality when 45 percent of the studio got laid off after very poor sales less than a month after launch. Then it made sense when Brett Robbins said he was "pretty sure" the game would end up on PlayStation Plus and/or Game Pass sooner rather than later. His prediction was obviously spot on.
Sony has announced April's PlayStation Plus Essential games, and they are Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer. This trio will replace Sifu, F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on the 2nd of April, so remember to grab the latter four before then.