Immortals of Aveum is likely to come to Game Pass and PlayStation Plus

HQ

Immortals of Aveum may not have been the breakout debut for Ascendant Studios, but in the packed year that was 2023, it was incredibly hard for many games to leave their mark. Poor sales led to layoffs at the studio, and while there doesn't appear to be much hope regarding the game, there's always the chance Immortals of Aveum could flourish on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Speaking with Windows Central, Ascendant Studios CEO Bret Robbins is "pretty sure" the game will be brought to both subscription services. "Certainly, those services give you a wider funnel," he said. "More people might engage with the game, that's always good."

"We are talking to [Sony and Microsoft] about getting the game onto both of those services. We don't have a date yet, I'm pretty sure it's gonna happen, though."

Robbins also spoke about the packed year of 2023, and how it contributed to a lack of interest in Immortals of Aveum. "I've never seen a year like this," he said. "It's always hard to break through the noise when you're a new IP or a studio people haven't heard of before. Trying to create awareness for us was really, really difficult. It's always hard for a new IP and this year made it 10 times harder."

Would you play Immortals of Aveum on Game Pass/PlayStation Plus?