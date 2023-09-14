Immortals of Aveum studio lays off almost half its staff after poor sales

HQ

I truly enjoy Immortals of Aveum, but there was never a doubt that Ascendant Studios' debut game would struggle. The general discourse leading up to launch made it sound like most people thought it seemed generic and simple, and the comparisons to Forspoken didn't exactly help. That's one of the reasons why yours truly decided to round up what would have been a 8,5 to a 9 on our scale, hoping that would make more people realise it's far better than than many would have you believe. Unfortunately, that wasn't enough.

Brett Robbins, the studio's founder, CEO and Immortals of Aveum's game director, reveals that Ascendant Studios has been forced to lay off nearly half its staff, 45 percent to be exact, because Immortals of Aveum has sold poorly. Poorly might even be an understatement, as you rarely hear about stuff like this happening before a game is even a month old.

When I visited the studio earlier this year, one of the developers told me they were around 100 people, so this means more than 40 talented game creators lost their jobs today.

The tiny bit of goods news is that the studio will continue to work on the game and the Immortals of Aveum universe, which means I shouldn't give up on my hope of seeing a sequel and/or TV show just yet even if these news definitely didn't help.