PlayStation has signed 10-year Call of Duty deal with Microsoft

Microsoft has been very busy trying to convince regulators that the purchase of Activision Blizzard King won't lead to anything close to a monopoly. One of its tactics has been to offer Nintendo, Nvidia, EE, Valve, Sony and more 10-year deals to make Call of Duty games available on their platforms. Sony rejected this deal, but it seems like the Japanese company has realised it's time to admit defeat after the American Federal Trade Commission failed to halt Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King and the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority agreed to talk after first stopping the fusion.

I say that because Xbox head Phil Spencer reveals Sony has signed a deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Spencer doesn't mention a time-frame, but six sources I've spoken with claim it's a 10-year agreement like the others. That's ten years starting in 2024, as Sony's contract with Activision includes the soon to be unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, so expect to see Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles till at least 2035.