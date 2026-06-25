PlayStation changes its Grand Theft Auto VI marketing due to the game not coming with a disc

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Rockstar finally revealed all yesterday (well, besides proper gameplay). We were informed of the price, editions, and formats we'd be playing Grand Theft Auto VI in. While there are plenty of reasons for excitement, some gamers are also pretty upset, and it seems a lot of the criticisms of the game arise from a lack of disc included in the physical versions of the game.

As caught by Reforge Gaming over on Twitter/X, PlayStation's first marketing post featuring Grand Theft Auto VI ended up needing an almost immediate replacement. Not only did the image feature the old logo for the game, but it also had a PS5 featured with a disc drive. This is largely pointless, considering that no matter how you buy GTA VI, you'll be installing and playing digitally.

The digital-only Grand Theft Auto VI has got some people's hackles up, largely because of the fact it could set a precedent for the future of games. When you buy and own a disc, the game is yours in a way that it isn't if you've only got access to a digital license. As Grand Theft Auto VI is set to be the biggest launch we've ever seen, this may not matter in terms of sales, but it is something that has turned some away already.