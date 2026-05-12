Playing Forza Horizon 6 before the release could get you banned for 8,000 years

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Forza Horizon 6 was accidentally leaked yesterday, and people have shared images and videos confirming that the leak is genuine. Downloading it is, of course, illegal, and Playground and Microsoft has now announced that they will use the toughest measures at their disposal to punish those who download the leaked files.

Via Reddit (in a now-deleted post), one person reports that his account was banned until the year 9999, specifically New Year's Day, so on January 1 in the year 10,000, he should be able to get back on the track and play Xbox and Forza Horizon 6 (though, of course, we don't know if backward compatibility will still be available by then). On X, they explain the rules:

"We are taking strict enforcement action against any individuals found accessing this build, including franchise-wide and hardware bans."

In short, it is possible to get started with Forza Horizon 6, but there is a risk that the ban hammer will strike. Hard. If you really want to start playing, spend a few extra bucks on a more expensive version, and you'll be able to jump in as early as May 15.