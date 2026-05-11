Forza Horizon 6 has reportedly leaked online

HQ

We suspect it was human error, but it appears that 155 gigabytes of data from Forza Horizon 6 have been leaked online (likely the entire game), a development that has been reported by Insider Gaming, among others. The mistake lies in the fact that the data uploaded to Steam was not encrypted, and was subsequently accessible to unscrupulous hackers and data miners.

On a Reddit forum, photographic evidence has been posted showing that the game is already accessible, even though it is obviously illegal to download it. Very unfortunate for Playground Games, of course, and especially for the employee who accidentally caused this.

Even though it's not a story-heavy game, we recommend keeping an eye out if you want to explore this digital Japan on your own. While waiting for the official release on May 19 (May 15 for those with premium editions), we can at least comfort you with the newly released launch trailer, which you can find below.