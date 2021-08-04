English
Playdate shifts its entire 2021 stock supply just 20 minutes after pre-orders go live

20,000 units ended up disappearing pretty quickly.

Those looking to get their hands on a Playdate will now have to wait until 2022, as Panic managed to shift its entire 2021 stock supply in just 20 minutes. Pre-orders went live last Friday and it wasn't long before the initial batch of 20,000 units was snatched up by eager fans. Panic is still continuing to take pre-orders for the handheld device, but these will not make it into the hands of consumers until an unconfirmed time in 2022.

if you have still yet to place your pre-order for the Playdate then you can do so here.

Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz.



