Pixar releases Win or Lose trailer, their first fully-fledged TV series

Win or Lose, Pixar's first original series, is releasing next month on Disney Plus. The company has released trailers for two big projects in a row: Daredevil Born Again (March 4) and now Win or Lose, releasing on February 19.

This trailer shows the interesting premise of the TV series: a children'a baseball match seen from eight different characters and perspectives, each one showing in a different animated style, including 2D.

This is the series that was news a few weeks ago, when it was announced that Pixar had cut out a scene featuring a transgender character. Thousands of people complained, and the full scene (in animated storyboards) was released on X by an animator.

Win or Lose is not the first time Pixar does TV, but unlike Dream Productions (which only featured four very short episodes) or Monsters at Works, not developed by Pixar, Win or Lose definitively looks like Pixar's "next big thing", after Inside Out 2 and Elio in June.