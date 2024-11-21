Elio, Pixar's first original film in two year gets new trailer

HQ

Elio, Pixar's next original film since Elemental in June 2023, has received a new Teaser Trailer. The movie is coming out June 13, 2025, and follows the story of an space-obssesed boy desperate to be abducted by aliens.

Needless to say, his dream comes true and he comes face-to-face with the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, who think the boy is Earth's leader.

The young earthling will have to prevent an diplomatic crisis in Pixar's only film release next year, after Inside Out this year. The animated company alternates brand new stories with sequels: in 2026, Hoppers will coincide with Toy Story 5.

Elio was originally supposed to release in March 2024. In fact, the first trailer came out over a year ago, with that 2024 date written on it, but was later delayed. Now, the release date is fixed for June 13, 2025. Are you excited for Elio?