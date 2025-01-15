After being postponed, the Daredevil: Born Again trailer is finally here

HQ

Ahead of its debut this March, we finally have the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again. The series that sees Charlie Cox return to the role of Matt Murdoch takes place some time after the Netflix show, where Murdoch has given up his life as a vigilante.

He's even willing to sit down with the Kingpin of all people, who is trying out the life of a politician now. This peace Matt lives with doesn't last long, though, as before he can throw on some spandex and a mask he's once more battling the villains of New York outside a court room.

Already, in the trailer we can see plenty of bloody violence, beyond what we'd expect from a typical MCU project. Check it out for yourself and keep an eye out for Daredevil: Born Again on the 4th of March.