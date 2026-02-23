PGL Cluj-Napoca 2026: Team Vitality continues reign of terror with another victory

HQ

There was a period across 2024 and 2025, where everything that Team Vitality seemed to touch in the Counter-Strike 2 competitive circuit turned to gold. The organisation won most every event it attended and secured an Intel Grand Slam in the process, even kicking off a campaign to win a back-to-back Grand Slam too. But then things came back down to reality as the French organisation went through a period last year where it was more of a bridesmaid than a bride, begging the question as to whether the reign of terror was over?

Clearly not. Team Vitality has proven to be near indomitable over the past few events, with a StarLadder Budapest Major 2025 victory right at the end of 2025, and then an Intel Extreme Masters Krakow 2026 victory at the start of February. It's one ESL-geared event from that back-to-back Grand Slam title and it's showing no signs of dropping major trophies either.

We say this as over the weekend, Team Vitality lifted the PGL Cluj-Napoca 2026 trophy after defeating Parivision in the final in a 3-0 fashion. This result sees the team heading home with $225,000 in prize money (but no further progress on the Grand Slam as it's not an ESL event) but also the confidence that comes with winning a major event without dropping a single map...

Yep, better watch out for Team Vitality again, especially at the immediate events of BLAST Open Spring 2026 in mid-March and then the two coming IEM tournaments in Rio de Janeiro and Atlanta in April and May, two events they will be desperate to win for their Grand Slam hopes.