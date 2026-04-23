PGL Wallachia Season 8: The eight-team playoffs bracket has been set

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As we touched upon yesterday, the group element for the PGL Wallachia Season 8 Dota 2 tournament has now come to a close. Eight of the 16 attending teams have been knocked out, while a further eight have progressed to the playoffs, where they have now been seeded into a double-elimination bracket.

Before we get to that, let's quickly gloss over yesterday's results. For one, South America Rejects defeated Mouz 2-1, Heroic overcame GamerLegion 2-0, and Team Spirit knocked out Xtreme Gaming following a 2-0 result too.

With all of this being said, the playoffs bracket has been seeded. You can see the initial match-ups below, each of which are happening today, and as for the complete bracket outline, be sure to glimpse at the X post beneath today's fixtures.